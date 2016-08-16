版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 03:48 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
                              Semifinal 
1. Rebecca James (Britain)    Q         
1. Kristina Vogel (Germany)   Q         
3. Katy Marchant (Britain)              
3. Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐