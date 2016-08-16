版本:
中国
2016年 8月 17日 星期三

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint final results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1. Kristina Vogel (Germany)  
2. Rebecca James (Britain)

