Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team sprint qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team sprint qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Gong J J/Zhong T S (China) Gong Jinjie/Zhong Tianshi 32.305 seconds Q OR 2. Shmeleva/Voinova (Russia) Daria Shmeleva/Anastasiia Voinova 32.655 Q 3. Welte/Vogel (Germany) Miriam Welte/Kristina Vogel 32.673 Q 4. A. Meares/Morton (Australia) Anna Meares/Stephanie Morton 32.881 Q 5. van Riessen/Ligtlee (Netherlands) Laurine van Riessen/Elis Ligtlee 33.189 Q 6. France Sandie Clair/Virginie Cueff 33.625 Q 7. O'Brien/Sullivan (Canada) Kate O'Brien/Monique Sullivan 33.735 Q 8. Calvo/Casas (Spain) Tania Calvo/Helena Casas 33.891 Q 9. Hansen/Podmore (New Zealand) Natasha Hansen/Olivia Podmore 34.346
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.