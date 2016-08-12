版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team sprint qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team sprint qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Gong J J/Zhong T S (China)
Gong Jinjie/Zhong Tianshi               32.305 seconds Q OR 
2.  Shmeleva/Voinova (Russia)
Daria Shmeleva/Anastasiia Voinova        32.655 Q            
3.  Welte/Vogel (Germany)
Miriam Welte/Kristina Vogel                  32.673 Q            
4.  A. Meares/Morton (Australia)
Anna Meares/Stephanie Morton          32.881 Q            
5.  van Riessen/Ligtlee (Netherlands)
Laurine van Riessen/Elis Ligtlee 33.189 Q            
6.  France
Sandie Clair/Virginie Cueff                                 33.625 Q            
7.  O'Brien/Sullivan (Canada)
Kate O'Brien/Monique Sullivan            33.735 Q            
8.  Calvo/Casas (Spain)
Tania Calvo/Helena Casas                       33.891 Q            
9.  Hansen/Podmore (New Zealand)
Natasha Hansen/Olivia Podmore         34.346

