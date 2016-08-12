版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:47 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team sprint 1st round results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team sprint 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 4
1.  Gong J J/Zhong T S (China)
Gong Jinjie/Zhong Tianshi               31.928 seconds Q 
2.  Calvo/Casas (Spain)
Tania Calvo/Helena Casas                       33.531           
Heat 3
1.  Shmeleva/Voinova (Russia)
Daria Shmeleva/Anastasiia Voinova        32.324 Q         
2.  O'Brien/Sullivan (Canada)
Kate O'Brien/Monique Sullivan            33.684           
Heat 2
1.  Welte/Vogel (Germany)
Kristina Vogel/Miriam Welte                  32.806           
2.  France
Sandie Clair/Virginie Cueff                                 33.517           
Heat 1
1.  A. Meares/Morton (Australia)
Anna Meares/Stephanie Morton          32.636           
2.  van Riessen/Ligtlee (Netherlands)
Laurine van Riessen/Elis Ligtlee 32.792           
Qualified for Next Round
.  Gong J J/Zhong T S (China)
Gong Jinjie/Zhong Tianshi        31.928 seconds 
.  Shmeleva/Voinova (Russia)
Daria Shmeleva/Anastasiia Voinova 32.323

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐