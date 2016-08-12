版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:16 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team sprint final 3-4 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team sprint final 3-4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Welte/Vogel (Germany)
Kristina Vogel/Miriam Welte         32.636 seconds 
2.  A. Meares/Morton (Australia)
Anna Meares/Stephanie Morton 32.658

