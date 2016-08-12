版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team sprint final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team sprint final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Gong J J/Zhong T S (China)
Gong Jinjie/Zhong Tianshi        32.107 seconds 
2.  Shmeleva/Voinova (Russia)
Daria Shmeleva/Anastasiia Voinova 32.401

