Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's keirin 1st round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's keirin 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 4 1. Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) Q seconds 2. Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) Q 3. Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 4. Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan) 5. Shannon McCurley (Ireland) 6. Sandie Clair (France) 7. Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) REL Heat 3 1. Rebecca James (Britain) Q 2. Lee Hyejin (Korea) Q 3. Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 4. Helena Casas (Spain) 5. Stephanie Morton (Australia) 6. Kate O'Brien (Canada) 7. Miriam Welte (Germany) Heat 2 1. Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) Q 2. Zhong Tianshi (China) Q 3. Daria Shmeleva (Russia) 4. Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) . Tania Calvo (Spain) DNF . Virginie Cueff (France) DNF . Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) DNF Heat 1 1. Kristina Vogel (Germany) Q 2. Anna Meares (Australia) Q 3. Martha Bayona (Colombia) 4. Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 5. Gong Jinjie (China) 6. Monique Sullivan (Canada) Qualified for Next Round 1. Kristina Vogel (Germany) Q seconds 1. Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) Q 1. Rebecca James (Britain) Q 1. Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) Q 5. Lee Hyejin (Korea) Q 5. Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) Q 5. Anna Meares (Australia) Q 5. Zhong Tianshi (China) Q
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.