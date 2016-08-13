版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 21:31 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's keirin 1st round results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's keirin 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 4
1.  Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)        Q seconds 
2.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)    Q         
3.  Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)            
4.  Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)                
5.  Shannon McCurley (Ireland)                  
6.  Sandie Clair (France)                       
7.  Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)          REL       
Heat 3
1.  Rebecca James (Britain)           Q         
2.  Lee Hyejin (Korea)                Q         
3.  Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)                
4.  Helena Casas (Spain)                        
5.  Stephanie Morton (Australia)                
6.  Kate O'Brien (Canada)                       
7.  Miriam Welte (Germany)                      
Heat 2
1.  Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)    Q         
2.  Zhong Tianshi (China)             Q         
3.  Daria Shmeleva (Russia)                     
4.  Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)           
.   Tania Calvo (Spain)               DNF       
.   Virginie Cueff (France)           DNF       
.   Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)      DNF       
Heat 1
1.  Kristina Vogel (Germany)          Q         
2.  Anna Meares (Australia)           Q         
3.  Martha Bayona (Colombia)                    
4.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)                 
5.  Gong Jinjie (China)                         
6.  Monique Sullivan (Canada)                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Kristina Vogel (Germany)       Q seconds 
1.  Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) Q         
1.  Rebecca James (Britain)        Q         
1.  Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)     Q         
5.  Lee Hyejin (Korea)             Q         
5.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) Q         
5.  Anna Meares (Australia)        Q         
5.  Zhong Tianshi (China)          Q

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐