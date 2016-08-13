版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's keirin repechage round results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's keirin repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 4
1.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)       Q seconds 
2.  Kate O'Brien (Canada)                       
3.  Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)            
4.  Shannon McCurley (Ireland)                  
5.  Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)                
Heat 3
1.  Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) Q         
2.  Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)                
3.  Gong Jinjie (China)                         
4.  Sandie Clair (France)                       
5.  Miriam Welte (Germany)                      
Heat 2
1.  Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)          Q         
2.  Daria Shmeleva (Russia)                     
3.  Helena Casas (Spain)                        
4.  Tania Calvo (Spain)                         
5.  Monique Sullivan (Canada)                   
Heat 1
1.  Martha Bayona (Colombia)          Q         
2.  Stephanie Morton (Australia)                
3.  Virginie Cueff (France)                     
4.  Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)                
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Martha Bayona (Colombia)          Q seconds 
1.  Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)          Q         
1.  Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) Q         
1.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)       Q

