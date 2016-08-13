版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team pursuit 1st round results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team pursuit 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 4
1.  Britain
Kate Archibald/Laura Trott/Elinor Barker/Joanna Rowsell           4 minutes 12.152 seconds WR 
2.  Canada
Allison Beveridge/Jasmin Glaesser/Laura Brown/Georgia Simmerling   4:15.636                    
Heat 3
1.  U.S.
Sarah Hammer/Kelly Catlin/Chloe Dygert/Jennifer Valente              4:12.282 Q                  
2.  Australia
Georgia Baker/Annette Edmondson/Amy Cure/Melissa Hoskins        4:20.262                    
Heat 2
1.  New Zealand
Lauren Ellis/Racquel Sheath/Rushlee Buchanan/Jaime Nielsen    4:17.592                    
2.  Poland
Daria Pikulik/Edyta Jasinska/Justyna Kaczkowska/Natalia Rutkowska  4:27.299                    
Heat 1
1.  Italy
Simona Frapporti/Tatiana Guderzo/Francesca Pattaro/Silvia Valsecchi 4:22.964                    
2.  China
Huang Dongyan/Jing Yali/Ma Menglu/Zhao Baofang                      4:23.678                    
Qualified for Next Round
.  Britain
Kate Archibald/Laura Trott/Elinor Barker/Joanna Rowsell 4 minutes 12.152 seconds 
.  U.S.
Sarah Hammer/Kelly Catlin/Chloe Dygert/Jennifer Valente    4:12.282

