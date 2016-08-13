Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team pursuit 1st round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team pursuit 1st round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 4 1. Britain Kate Archibald/Laura Trott/Elinor Barker/Joanna Rowsell 4 minutes 12.152 seconds WR 2. Canada Allison Beveridge/Jasmin Glaesser/Laura Brown/Georgia Simmerling 4:15.636 Heat 3 1. U.S. Sarah Hammer/Kelly Catlin/Chloe Dygert/Jennifer Valente 4:12.282 Q 2. Australia Georgia Baker/Annette Edmondson/Amy Cure/Melissa Hoskins 4:20.262 Heat 2 1. New Zealand Lauren Ellis/Racquel Sheath/Rushlee Buchanan/Jaime Nielsen 4:17.592 2. Poland Daria Pikulik/Edyta Jasinska/Justyna Kaczkowska/Natalia Rutkowska 4:27.299 Heat 1 1. Italy Simona Frapporti/Tatiana Guderzo/Francesca Pattaro/Silvia Valsecchi 4:22.964 2. China Huang Dongyan/Jing Yali/Ma Menglu/Zhao Baofang 4:23.678 Qualified for Next Round . Britain Kate Archibald/Laura Trott/Elinor Barker/Joanna Rowsell 4 minutes 12.152 seconds . U.S. Sarah Hammer/Kelly Catlin/Chloe Dygert/Jennifer Valente 4:12.282
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.