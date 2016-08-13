版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's keirin 2nd round results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's keirin 2nd round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 2
1.  Anna Meares (Australia)           Q seconds 
2.  Rebecca James (Britain)           Q         
3.  Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)          Q         
4.  Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)           
5.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)              
6.  Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)    DNF       
Heat 1
1.  Kristina Vogel (Germany)          Q         
2.  Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)        Q         
3.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)       Q         
4.  Lee Hyejin (Korea)                          
5.  Zhong Tianshi (China)             REL       
6.  Martha Bayona (Colombia)          DNF

