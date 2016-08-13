版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:09 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team pursuit final 5-6 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team pursuit final 5-6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Australia
Georgia Baker/Annette Edmondson/Ashlee Ankudinoff/Amy Cure         4 minutes 21.232 seconds 
2.  Italy
Beatrice Bartelloni/Tatiana Guderzo/Francesca Pattaro/Silvia Valsecchi 4:28.368

