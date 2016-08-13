版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:15 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team pursuit final 3-4 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team pursuit final 3-4 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Canada
Allison Beveridge/Jasmin Glaesser/Kirsti Lay/Georgia Simmerling 4 minutes 14.627 seconds 
2.  New Zealand
Lauren Ellis/Racquel Sheath/Rushlee Buchanan/Jaime Nielsen 4:18.459

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐