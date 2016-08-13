版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's team pursuit final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's team pursuit final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Britain
Kate Archibald/Laura Trott/Elinor Barker/Joanna Rowsell 4 minutes 10.236 seconds 
2.  U.S.
Sarah Hammer/Kelly Catlin/Chloe Dygert/Jennifer Valente    4:12.454

