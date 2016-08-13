版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:40 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's keirin final 7-12 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's keirin final 7-12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)    seconds 
2.  Lee Hyejin (Korea)                        
3.  Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)         
4.  Martha Bayona (Colombia)                  
5.  Zhong Tianshi (China)                     
6.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐