版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:42 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's keirin final 1-6 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's keirin final 1-6 result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)   
2.  Rebecca James (Britain)      
3.  Anna Meares (Australia)      
4.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)  
5.  Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)     
6.  Kristina Vogel (Germany)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐