2016年 8月 15日 星期一 03:42 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint qualification results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.   Rebecca James (Britain)           10.721 seconds Q 
2.   Katy Marchant (Britain)           10.787 Q         
3.   Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)    10.800 Q         
4.   Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)        10.803 Q         
5.   Zhong Tianshi (China)             10.820 Q         
6.   Kristina Vogel (Germany)          10.865 Q         
7.   Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)      10.871 Q         
8.   Stephanie Morton (Australia)      10.875 Q         
9.   Anna Meares (Australia)           10.947 Q         
10.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)    10.978 Q         
11.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)       10.985 Q         
12.  Kate O'Brien (Canada)             11.020 Q         
13.  Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 11.023 Q         
14.  Miriam Welte (Germany)            11.038 Q         
15.  Gong Jinjie (China)               11.068 Q         
16.  Virginie Cueff (France)           11.099 Q         
17.  Monique Sullivan (Canada)         11.143 Q         
18.  Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)      11.152 Q         
19.  Tania Calvo (Spain)               11.162           
20.  Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)  11.171           
21.  Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)        11.207           
22.  Daria Shmeleva (Russia)           11.230           
23.  Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)      11.315           
24.  Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 11.505           
25.  Sandie Clair (France)             11.517           
26.  Helena Casas (Spain)              11.707           
27.  Ebtisam Zayed (Egypt)             12.920

