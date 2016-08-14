Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Rebecca James (Britain) 10.721 seconds Q 2. Katy Marchant (Britain) 10.787 Q 3. Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) 10.800 Q 4. Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 10.803 Q 5. Zhong Tianshi (China) 10.820 Q 6. Kristina Vogel (Germany) 10.865 Q 7. Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 10.871 Q 8. Stephanie Morton (Australia) 10.875 Q 9. Anna Meares (Australia) 10.947 Q 10. Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 10.978 Q 11. Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 10.985 Q 12. Kate O'Brien (Canada) 11.020 Q 13. Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 11.023 Q 14. Miriam Welte (Germany) 11.038 Q 15. Gong Jinjie (China) 11.068 Q 16. Virginie Cueff (France) 11.099 Q 17. Monique Sullivan (Canada) 11.143 Q 18. Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan) 11.152 Q 19. Tania Calvo (Spain) 11.162 20. Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 11.171 21. Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 11.207 22. Daria Shmeleva (Russia) 11.230 23. Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 11.315 24. Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 11.505 25. Sandie Clair (France) 11.517 26. Helena Casas (Spain) 11.707 27. Ebtisam Zayed (Egypt) 12.920
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.