Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Heat 9 1. Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) Q 2. Anna Meares (Australia) Heat 8 1. Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) Q 2. Stephanie Morton (Australia) Heat 7 1. Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) Q 2. Kate O'Brien (Canada) Heat 6 1. Kristina Vogel (Germany) Q 2. Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) Heat 5 1. Zhong Tianshi (China) Q 2. Miriam Welte (Germany) Heat 4 1. Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) Q 2. Gong Jinjie (China) Heat 3 1. Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) Q 2. Virginie Cueff (France) Heat 2 1. Katy Marchant (Britain) Q 2. Monique Sullivan (Canada) Heat 1 1. Rebecca James (Britain) Q 2. Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan) Qualified for Next Round 1. Katy Marchant (Britain) Q 1. Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) Q 1. Rebecca James (Britain) Q 1. Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) Q 1. Kristina Vogel (Germany) Q 1. Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) Q 1. Zhong Tianshi (China) Q 1. Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) Q 1. Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) Q
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.