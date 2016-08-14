版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint last 32 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Heat 9
1.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)    Q 
2.  Anna Meares (Australia)             
Heat 8
1.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)       Q 
2.  Stephanie Morton (Australia)        
Heat 7
1.  Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)      Q 
2.  Kate O'Brien (Canada)               
Heat 6
1.  Kristina Vogel (Germany)          Q 
2.  Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)   
Heat 5
1.  Zhong Tianshi (China)             Q 
2.  Miriam Welte (Germany)              
Heat 4
1.  Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)        Q 
2.  Gong Jinjie (China)                 
Heat 3
1.  Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)    Q 
2.  Virginie Cueff (France)             
Heat 2
1.  Katy Marchant (Britain)           Q 
2.  Monique Sullivan (Canada)           
Heat 1
1.  Rebecca James (Britain)           Q 
2.  Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)        
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Katy Marchant (Britain)        Q 
1.  Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) Q 
1.  Rebecca James (Britain)        Q 
1.  Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)     Q 
1.  Kristina Vogel (Germany)       Q 
1.  Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)   Q 
1.  Zhong Tianshi (China)          Q 
1.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)    Q 
1.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) Q

