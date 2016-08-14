版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 06:17 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint repechage round 1 results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint repechage round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Heat 3
1.  Virginie Cueff (France)           Q 
2.  Stephanie Morton (Australia)        
3.  Gong Jinjie (China)                 
Heat 2
1.  Miriam Welte (Germany)            Q 
2.  Kate O'Brien (Canada)               
3.  Monique Sullivan (Canada)           
Heat 1
1.  Anna Meares (Australia)           Q 
2.  Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)        
3.  Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)

