Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint last 16 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 6
1.  Kristina Vogel (Germany)       Q seconds 
2.  Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)             
Heat 5
1.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)    Q         
2.  Zhong Tianshi (China)                    
Heat 4
1.  Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)     Q         
2.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)           
Heat 3
1.  Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) Q         
2.  Anna Meares (Australia)                  
Heat 2
1.  Katy Marchant (Britain)        Q         
2.  Miriam Welte (Germany)                   
Heat 1
1.  Rebecca James (Britain)        Q         
2.  Virginie Cueff (France)

