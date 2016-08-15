版本:
Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint repechage round 2 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint repechage round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 2
1.  Zhong Tianshi (China)          Q seconds 
2.  Anna Meares (Australia)                  
3.  Miriam Welte (Germany)                   
Heat 1
1.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) Q         
2.  Virginie Cueff (France)                  
3.  Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

