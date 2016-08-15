版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:42 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's omnium overall results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's omnium overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday after three events. 
                                      Overall 
1.  Laura Trott (Britain)             118     
2.  Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)          110     
3.  Sarah Hammer (U.S.)               108     
4.  Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)       92      
5.  Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)      90      
6.  Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)        90      
7.  Annette Edmondson (Australia)     90      
8.  Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)        82      
9.  Laurie Berthon (France)           68      
10. Anna Knauer (Germany)             52      
11. Daria Pikulik (Poland)            52      
12. Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)      50      
13. Allison Beveridge (Canada)        50      
14. Diao Xiao Juan (Hong Kong, China) 48      
15. Luo Xiaoling (China)              46      
16. Hsiao Mei Yu (Taiwan)             38      
17. Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela)        32      
18. Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)         26

