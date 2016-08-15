版本:
2016年 8月 16日 星期二 03:31 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint classification round 9-12 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint classification round 9-12 result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 11.795 seconds 
2.  Anna Meares (Australia)                     
3.  Miriam Welte (Germany)                      
4.  Virginie Cueff (France)

