2016年 8月 16日 星期二 22:15 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint quarterfinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
                                  Quarterfinal 
1. Rebecca James (Britain)        Q            
1. Katy Marchant (Britain)        Q            
1. Kristina Vogel (Germany)       Q            
1. Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)     Q            
5. Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)                 
5. Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)              
5. Zhong Tianshi (China)                       
5. Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

