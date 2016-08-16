版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's omnium overall results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's omnium final overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
                                      Overall 
1.  Laura Trott (Britain)             230     
2.  Sarah Hammer (U.S.)               206     
3.  Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)          199     
4.  Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)        189     
5.  Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)       189     
6.  Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)        183     
7.  Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)      173     
8.  Annette Edmondson (Australia)     168     
9.  Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)      164     
10. Laurie Berthon (France)           163     
11. Allison Beveridge (Canada)        104     
12. Diao Xiao Juan (Hong Kong, China) 100     
13. Anna Knauer (Germany)             99      
14. Daria Pikulik (Poland)            92      
15. Luo Xiaoling (China)              68      
16. Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)         68      
17. Hsiao Mei Yu (Taiwan)             64      
18. Angie Gonzalez (Venezuela)        61

