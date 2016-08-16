版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 22:58 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Track-Women's sprint classification round 5-8 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic cycling-track women's sprint classification round 5-8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Zhong Tianshi (China)           
2.  Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)  
3.  Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)  
4.  Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

