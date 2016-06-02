Olympics-US cyclist Van Garderen opts out of Rio Games over Zika

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 2 Cyclist Tejay Van Garderen has withdrawn from consideration for the U.S. team for the Rio Olympics over concerns that the Zika virus outbreak could present risks for his pregnant wife, USA Cycling said on Thursday.
U.S. health officials have concluded that Zika infections, a mosquito-borne virus, in pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems in babies.
"Although the risks associated with the Zika Virus can be minimal and precautions can be taken, my wife Jessica is pregnant, and I don't want to risk bringing anything back that could potentially have an effect," Van Garderen said in statement through USA Cycling. "If circumstances were different I would have loved to be selected again to represent the USA, but my family takes priority and it's a decision that I'm completely comfortable with.
"I hope that I'll be in the position to race at the 2020 Olympic Games."
Van Garderen competed in the road race at the 2012 Olympics, finishing 104th after working for team mate Taylor Phinney. The Rio course would have suited him better as it contains a major climb, and he stood a strong chance of being selected for one of two time trial spots for the U.S. team. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Steve Keating)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.