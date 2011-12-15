Cycling-Wiggins to prioritise Olympic individual time trial

Dec 15 Bradley Wiggins hinted he would put
his personal interest before Team GB's at the Olympics because
the London 2012 scheduling may force him to conserve energy on
the road race.
Wiggins, whose main goal for 2012 will be the Tour de France
in which he has a chance of a podium finish at least, will
target the individual time trial in London having clinched the
silver medal in the discipline at this year's world
championships.
The British Team Sky rider, however, produced an impressive
effort on the Copenhagen circuit four days later to help Mark
Cavendish sprint to victory in the road race.
That kind of feat will be unlikely in London, though, as the
road race is scheduled before the individual time trial.
"I will approach the time trial with complete priority,"
Wiggins, who will be Cavendish's team mate in 2012 after the
world champion joined Team Sky, was quoted as saying by The
Telegraph on Thursday.
"It's unfortunate but that's the way it is -- the Olympic
formula is always arse-about-face with the road race first and
time trial second.
"The coaches will define what job they want me to do in the
road race on the day but it will be with the time trial as my
priority in mind three days later. I will do that role 100 per
cent whatever it is. I honestly don't know what that role is at
the moment.
Wiggins, a three-times Olympic champion on the track, also
said he would be available for track events should Team GB
request his help.
Wiggins and Cavendish, who will have very different goals on
the Tour in July, are not scheduled to race together before
cycling's showpiece event.
