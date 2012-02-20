Olympics-China takes first gold of diving test event

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 20 London's striking new
Olympic Aquatics Centre hosted its first day of competitive
action on Monday with China's dominant divers predictably
striking gold in a World Cup event chosen to test the facility.
World champions Qin Kai and Luo Yutong won the men's
synchronised 3-metres springboard ahead of Russia's Ilya
Zakharov and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Malaysia's Brian Nickson Lomas
and Huang Qiang took the bronze.
If the result was to be expected, with China winning all the
diving golds at last year's world championships in Shanghai, so
too was the praise for the wave-like venue with its undulating
roof stretching like the grey belly of a whale across the
brilliant blue pools.
"It's a beautiful venue," Australia's men's 10m platform
Olympic champion Matthew Mitcham told Reuters.
"We had a few technical difficulties but they fixed them all
straight away, like that. Which has been quite amazing actually
so the organising committee are doing a fantastic job. I'm going
to enjoy diving here in July.
Asked how it compared to other Olympic pools, he grinned.
"Look, I have a soft spot for the Water Cube (in Beijing). I am
always going to."
Compatriot Loudy Wiggins, making her comeback at the age of
32 in the women's 10m platform, said she was stunned by the
venue that cost around 270 million pounds ($428.48 million) to
build.
"I walked in and actually went 'Wow, this is incredible,"
said the three-times Olympian. "It's quite spectacular, even
going as far as saying it's breathtaking - espcially with a full
capacity crowd.
"Having said that, it is quite comfortable to dive in which
is always important. You've got all the right references, you
can see the water properly, the roof's not a distraction. They
pretty much thought of everything."
LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton welcomed the crowd, who
applauded each dive with enthusiasm, to what he said was a truly
extraordinary building in the heart of the Olympic Park in east
London. "It is going to be a terrific venue, not just for the
Games here in the summer of 2012 and this event but also in the
longer term," he said.
($1 = 0.6301 British pounds)
