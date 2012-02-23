Olympics-Daley Day ends in disappointment at diving World Cup

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 23 Tom Daley's mother Debbie
clutched a red, white and blue Union Jack flag in the crowd as
Britain's favourite diver gave his fans a taste of Olympic
action to come at a World Cup competition on Thursday.
If in the end it was a disappointment for them, that was
because the Chinese were again dominant at the test event with
Cao Yuan and Zhang Yanquan taking the synchronised 10m platform
gold while Daley and platform partner Peter Waterfield got their
timing wrong and finished seventh.
Even so, there was no doubt who the main men were as far as
the 3,000-strong crowd in the ripple-roofed Aquatics Centre were
concerned.
Waves of applause, whistles and cheers echoed around the
stiflingly humid poolside as Daley, the former world champion
and 17-year-old 'poster boy' for the London Games, and
Waterfield were introduced.
Flags were festooned on hoardings and waved in the stands,
their upper reaches curtained off for a more intimate
atmosphere.
"The first two optional dives, which are the harder two, we
did really well and it was just one dive that we missed," said
Daley, whose several sponsorship deals have made him a familiar
face despite the average Briton knowing little of the
intricacies of the sport.
"That's what happens with a sport like diving... It's an
on-the-day sport. The Chinese obviously do well on most days.
Today they have shown they are really up there.
"In the 10m synchro it's China's to throw away in the
Olympics... you know they are going to be up in the gold unless
something goes wrong."
MEDIA CONTROVERSY
The Chinese have won five out of five World Cup golds
available so far and look a good bet to end the week with all of
them. Mexico's Ivan Garcia and German Sanchez took Thursday's
silver with Germany's Patrick Hausding and Sascha Klein third.
The Britons have a secure place at their home Games in July
but Thursday was Daley's competitive debut at the Aquatics
Centre he had opened last July with a solitary plunge into what
were then cold and untroubled waters.
The pool has warmed up since then and so has the heat on the
teenager, who has tried to ease the burden of expectation on him
ever since he became a world champion at the age of 15.
Facing a throng of reporters, Daley fended off questions
about a disagreement between him and his Russian coach, who said
last week that the diver was doing too much media work and the
Chinese were training three times as hard.
"I know that I have been putting in all of the hours that I
can, all of the training that we've been doing," he said.
"Obviously the preparation coming into this competition
hasn't been great because my thumb was injured in December and
through to January and Pete's had a few problems over the
off-season too.
"But it's what happens on the day and unfortunately today
was not my day."
In other ways, it was. Daley's father Rob, who died of brain
cancer last May, always carried a flag to his son's competitions
and Debbie made sure that tradition continued as her son stepped
into the spotlight again.
"This is actually Tom's grandparents' flag," she said,
clutching the colours. "This is good, it's been to all the
places as well."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)