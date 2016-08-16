版本:
Olympics-Diving-Men's 3m springboard final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving men's 3m springboard final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Cao Yuan (China)             547.60 points  
2.  Jack Laugher (Britain)       523.85         
3.  Patrick Hausding (Germany)   498.90         
4.  Evgeny Kuznetsov (Russia)    481.35         
5.  Kristian Ipsen (U.S.)        475.80         
6.  Illya Kvasha (Ukraine)       475.10         
7.  Rommel Pacheco (Mexico)      451.20         
8.  Oliver Dingley (Ireland)     442.90         
9.  Cesar Castro (Brazil)        436.00         
10. Michael Hixon (U.S.)         431.65         
11. Philippe Gagne (Canada)      425.30         
12. Sebastian Morales (Colombia) 364.50

