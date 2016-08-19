版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 06:09 BJT

Olympics-Diving-Men's 10m platform preliminary round results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving men's 10m platform preliminary round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Thomas Daley (Britain)               571.85 Q points  
2.  Qiu Bo (China)                       564.75 Q         
3.  Chen Aisen (China)                   545.35 Q         
4.  David Boudia (U.S.)                  496.55 Q         
5.  Benjamin Auffret (France)            470.45 Q         
6.  Martin Wolfram (Germany)             468.80 Q         
7.  Sascha Klein (Germany)               463.40 Q         
8.  Viktor Minibaev (Russia)             462.25 Q         
9.  James Connor (Australia)             457.05 Q         
10. Rafael Quintero (Puerto Rico)        456.55 Q         
11. Woo Ha-Ram (Korea)                   438.45 Q         
12. German Sanchez Sanchez (Mexico)      430.05 Q         
13. Hugo Parisi (Brazil)                 422.45 Q         
14. Vincent Riendeau (Canada)            419.50 Q         
15. Ivan Garcia Navarro (Mexico)         418.90 Q         
16. Nikita Shleikher (Russia)            418.15 Q         
17. Domonic Bedggood (Australia)         413.85 Q         
18. Steele Johnson (U.S.)                403.75 Q         
19. Maxim Bouchard (Canada)              398.15           
20. Victor Ortega Serna (Colombia)       386.85           
21. Jesus Liranzo (Venezuela)            385.55           
22. Tze Liang Ooi (Malaysia)             379.50           
23. Robert Paez Rodriguez (Venezuela)    378.20           
24. Vadim Kaptur (Belarus)               353.85           
25. Sebastian Villa Castaneda (Colombia) 350.40           
26. Yauheni Karaliov (Belarus)           347.80           
27. Maicol Verzotto (Italy)              313.10           
28. Mohab Ishak (Egypt)                  305.50

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐