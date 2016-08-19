Olympics-Diving-Men's 10m platform preliminary round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving men's 10m platform preliminary round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Thomas Daley (Britain) 571.85 Q points 2. Qiu Bo (China) 564.75 Q 3. Chen Aisen (China) 545.35 Q 4. David Boudia (U.S.) 496.55 Q 5. Benjamin Auffret (France) 470.45 Q 6. Martin Wolfram (Germany) 468.80 Q 7. Sascha Klein (Germany) 463.40 Q 8. Viktor Minibaev (Russia) 462.25 Q 9. James Connor (Australia) 457.05 Q 10. Rafael Quintero (Puerto Rico) 456.55 Q 11. Woo Ha-Ram (Korea) 438.45 Q 12. German Sanchez Sanchez (Mexico) 430.05 Q 13. Hugo Parisi (Brazil) 422.45 Q 14. Vincent Riendeau (Canada) 419.50 Q 15. Ivan Garcia Navarro (Mexico) 418.90 Q 16. Nikita Shleikher (Russia) 418.15 Q 17. Domonic Bedggood (Australia) 413.85 Q 18. Steele Johnson (U.S.) 403.75 Q 19. Maxim Bouchard (Canada) 398.15 20. Victor Ortega Serna (Colombia) 386.85 21. Jesus Liranzo (Venezuela) 385.55 22. Tze Liang Ooi (Malaysia) 379.50 23. Robert Paez Rodriguez (Venezuela) 378.20 24. Vadim Kaptur (Belarus) 353.85 25. Sebastian Villa Castaneda (Colombia) 350.40 26. Yauheni Karaliov (Belarus) 347.80 27. Maicol Verzotto (Italy) 313.10 28. Mohab Ishak (Egypt) 305.50
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
