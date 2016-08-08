版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 04:12 BJT

Olympics-Diving-Men's 10m platform synchro final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving men's 10m platform synchro final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1. Chen Aisen/Lin Yue (China)                          496.98 points  
2. David Boudia/Steele Johnson (U.S.)                  457.11         
3. Thomas Daley/Daniel Goodfellow (Britain)            444.45         
4. Patrick Hausding/Sascha Klein (Germany)             438.42         
5. Ivan Garcia Navarro/German Sanchez Sanchez (Mexico) 423.30         
6. Maksym Dolgov/Oleksandr Gorshkovozov (Ukraine)      421.98         
7. Viktor Minibaev/Nikita Shleikher (Russia)           417.57         
8. Jackson Oliveira/Hugo Parisi (Brazil)               368.52

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐