版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:17 BJT

Olympics-Diving-Men's 3m springboard synchro final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving men's 3m springboard synchro final result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1. Jack Laugher/Chris Mears (Britain)       454.32 points  
2. Sam Dorman/Michael Hixon (U.S.)          450.21         
3. Cao Yuan/Qin Kai (China)                 443.70         
4. Stephan Feck/Patrick Hausding (Germany)  410.10         
5. Jahir Ocampo/Rommel Pacheco (Mexico)     405.30         
6. Andrea Chiarabini/Giovanni Tocci (Italy) 395.19         
7. Evgeny Kuznetsov/Ilya Zakharov (Russia)  385.17         
8. Ian Matos/Luiz Felipe Outerelo (Brazil)  332.61

