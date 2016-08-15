版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:23 BJT

Olympics-Diving-Men's 3m springboard preliminary round results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving men's 3m springboard preliminary round result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Cao Yuan (China)             498.70 Q points  
2.  Rommel Pacheco (Mexico)      488.25 Q         
3.  Kristian Ipsen (U.S.)        461.35 Q         
4.  Evgeny Kuznetsov (Russia)    449.90 Q         
5.  Sebastian Morales (Colombia) 447.05 Q         
6.  Patrick Hausding (Germany)   440.00 Q         
7.  Jack Laugher (Britain)       439.95 Q         
8.  Rodrigo Diego (Mexico)       430.70 Q         
9.  Stephan Feck (Germany)       423.50 Q         
10. Michael Hixon (U.S.)         421.60 Q         
11. Yona Knight-Wisdom (Jamaica) 416.55 Q         
12. Philippe Gagne (Canada)      400.75 Q         
13. Oliver Dingley (Ireland)     399.80 Q         
14. Cesar Castro (Brazil)        398.85 Q         
15. Illya Kvasha (Ukraine)       398.20 Q         
16. Grant Nel (Australia)        395.05 Q         
17. Michele Benedetti (Italy)    390.85 Q         
18. Ilya Zakharov (Russia)       389.90 Q         
19. Freddie Woodward (Britain)   388.15           
20. Ken Terauchi (Japan)         380.85           
21. He Chao (China)              380.35           
22. Sho Sakai (Japan)            373.70           
23. Matthieu Rosset (France)     373.40           
24. Woo Ha-Ram (Korea)           364.10           
25. Youssief Sayed (Egypt)       360.95           
26. Kevin Chavez (Australia)     356.55           
27. Constantin Blaha (Austria)   351.95           
28. Andrea Chiarabini (Italy)    350.40           
29. Ahmad Amysar (Malaysia)      341.70

