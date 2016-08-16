版本:
Olympics-Diving-Men's 3m springboard semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving men's 3m springboard semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Cao Yuan (China)             489.10 Q points  
2.  Rommel Pacheco (Mexico)      469.70 Q         
3.  Evgeny Kuznetsov (Russia)    468.35 Q         
4.  Michael Hixon (U.S.)         467.25 Q         
5.  Philippe Gagne (Canada)      445.40 Q         
6.  Cesar Castro (Brazil)        442.45 Q         
7.  Kristian Ipsen (U.S.)        437.70 Q         
8.  Illya Kvasha (Ukraine)       430.05 Q         
9.  Oliver Dingley (Ireland)     414.25 Q         
10. Patrick Hausding (Germany)   413.50 Q         
11. Sebastian Morales (Colombia) 406.55 Q         
12. Jack Laugher (Britain)       389.40 Q         
13. Michele Benedetti (Italy)    387.30           
14. Yona Knight-Wisdom (Jamaica) 381.40           
15. Grant Nel (Australia)        368.35           
16. Rodrigo Diego (Mexico)       356.05           
17. Stephan Feck (Germany)       354.20           
18. Ilya Zakharov (Russia)       345.60

