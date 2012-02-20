Olympics-Diver Wiggins takes the plunge on comeback trail

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 20 Australian Loudy Wiggins
said she wanted to take part in this week's diving World Cup
event at the Olympic Aquatic Centre so that the judges could get
used to seeing her again.
If all goes to plan, the 32-year-old Melbourne mum and
double bronze medallist will be heading back to London in July
for her fourth Games, 16 years after the first.
The judges will have to cast their minds back eight years,
to her last Olympic appearance at Athens in 2004, as Loudy
Tourky, before trying to remember her from Sydney in 2000 and
Atlanta in 1996.
Wiggins missed Beijing through injury and now, seven months
down the comeback trail and with a 15-month-old daughter at
home, is chasing another Olympic dream.
"I had a baby, I was at home and I started watching diving
online. And I said to my husband 'I think I can still do it'. My
exact words were 'I think I could still be top six in the world
on any given day'," she told reporters.
On Monday, she finished seventh on a 40-strong list of
entrants in the preliminary for the women's individual 10 metre
platform at the Olympic test event. The top 18 go through to the
semi-final on Tuesday.
"Being seventh at a World Cup event, that's pretty cool
considering that I had three and a half years off," declared the
diver whose Palestinian parents moved to Australia from Israel
when she was a toddler.
"I guess mentally I never lost it," she added.
"There was just something as soon as I decided to dive
again, I had a self-belief in my head and that's a big part of
it. Physically I haven't been as good as I was but I still
believe that I can get there and just every single day is an
improvement on the last."
Wiggins won bronze in the 10m synchronised platform in
Sydney and another in Athens in the individual 10m platform.
Even if she wins the World Cup event in London, Wiggins will
still have to secure her place at the Games at the Australian
trials next month.
She had no illusions about the strength of that field, with
probably seven strong candidates for two places.
"I'm kind of running out of time in terms of the Olympic
Games and I am taking everything as a stepping stone," she said.
"We have got trials in four weeks and everyone's got their
eye on the bigger picture. It's more about the judges seeing me
and getting used to seeing me again. And we've achieved that and
anything else is a bonus."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)