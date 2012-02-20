Olympics-Diver Wiggins takes the plunge on comeback trail

LONDON Feb 20 Australian Loudy Wiggins said she wanted to take part in this week's diving World Cup event at the Olympic Aquatic Centre so that the judges could get used to seeing her again.

If all goes to plan, the 32-year-old Melbourne mum and double bronze medallist will be heading back to London in July for her fourth Games, 16 years after the first.

The judges will have to cast their minds back eight years, to her last Olympic appearance at Athens in 2004, as Loudy Tourky, before trying to remember her from Sydney in 2000 and Atlanta in 1996.

Wiggins missed Beijing through injury and now, seven months down the comeback trail and with a 15-month-old daughter at home, is chasing another Olympic dream.

"I had a baby, I was at home and I started watching diving online. And I said to my husband 'I think I can still do it'. My exact words were 'I think I could still be top six in the world on any given day'," she told reporters.

On Monday, she finished seventh on a 40-strong list of entrants in the preliminary for the women's individual 10 metre platform at the Olympic test event. The top 18 go through to the semi-final on Tuesday.

"Being seventh at a World Cup event, that's pretty cool considering that I had three and a half years off," declared the diver whose Palestinian parents moved to Australia from Israel when she was a toddler.

"I guess mentally I never lost it," she added.

"There was just something as soon as I decided to dive again, I had a self-belief in my head and that's a big part of it. Physically I haven't been as good as I was but I still believe that I can get there and just every single day is an improvement on the last."

Wiggins won bronze in the 10m synchronised platform in Sydney and another in Athens in the individual 10m platform.

Even if she wins the World Cup event in London, Wiggins will still have to secure her place at the Games at the Australian trials next month.

She had no illusions about the strength of that field, with probably seven strong candidates for two places.

"I'm kind of running out of time in terms of the Olympic Games and I am taking everything as a stepping stone," she said.

"We have got trials in four weeks and everyone's got their eye on the bigger picture. It's more about the judges seeing me and getting used to seeing me again. And we've achieved that and anything else is a bonus."