Olympics-Diving-Women's 3m springboard synchro final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving women's 3m springboard synchro final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1. Shi Tingmao/Wu Minxia (China)                  345.60 points  
2. Tania Cagnotto/Francesca Dallape' (Italy)      313.83         
3. Maddison Keeney/Anabelle Smith (Australia)     299.19         
4. Jennifer Abel/Pamela Ware (Canada)             298.32         
5. Cheong Jun Hoong/Sabri Nur Bhabitah (Malaysia) 293.40         
6. Alicia Blagg/Rebecca Gallantree (Britain)      292.83         
7. Tina Punzel/Nora Subschinski (Germany)         284.25         
8. Tammy Takagi/Juliana Veloso (Brazil)           258.75

