奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:06 BJT

Olympics-Diving-Women's 10m platform synchro final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving women's 10m platform synchro final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1. Chen Ruolin/Liu Huixia (China)                    354.00 points  
2. Cheong Jun Hoong/Pandelela Rinong Pamg (Malaysia) 344.34         
3. Meaghan Benfeito/Roseline Filion (Canada)         336.18         
4. Kim Kuk Hyang/Kim Mi Rae (DPR Korea)              322.44         
5. Tonia Couch/Lois Toulson (Britain)                319.44         
6. Paola Espinosa Sanchez/Alejandra Orozco (Mexico)  304.08         
7. Amy Cozad/Jessica Parratto (U.S.)                 301.02         
8. Ingrid Oliveira/Giovanna Pedroso (Brazil)         280.98

