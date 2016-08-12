Olympics-Diving-Women's 3m springboard preliminary round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving women's 3m springboard preliminary round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Jennifer Abel (Canada) 373.00 Q points 2. He Zi (China) 367.05 Q 3. Shi Tingmao (China) 357.55 Q 4. Tania Cagnotto (Italy) 347.30 Q 5. Esther Qin (Australia) 347.25 Q 6. Abby Johnston (U.S.) 333.60 Q 7. Pamela Ware (Canada) 329.10 Q 8. Kassidy Cook (U.S.) 327.75 Q 9. Maddison Keeney (Australia) 323.35 Q 10. Olena Fedorova (Ukraine) 318.10 Q 11. Uschi Freitag (Netherlands) 317.10 Q 12. Anastasiya Nedobiga (Ukraine) 309.50 Q 13. Tina Punzel (Germany) 307.95 Q 14. Grace Reid (Britain) 304.95 Q 15. Kristina Ilinykh (Russia) 304.05 Q 16. Nora Subschinski (Germany) 302.05 Q 17. Yan Yee Ng (Malaysia) 299.05 Q 18. Dolores Hernandez (Mexico) 295.20 Q 19. Maria Marconi (Italy) 292.95 20. Rebecca Gallantree (Britain) 286.65 21. Cheong Jun Hoong (Malaysia) 282.25 22. Melanie Hernandez (Mexico) 279.45 23. Diana Pineda (Colombia) 276.90 24. Elizabeth Cui (New Zealand) 273.30 25. Marcella Maric (Croatia) 271.40 26. Nadezda Bazhina (Russia) 252.00 27. Juliana Veloso (Brazil) 240.90 28. Maha Eissa (Egypt) 238.55 29. Julia Vincent (South Africa) 220.30
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.