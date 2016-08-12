版本:
2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:51 BJT

Olympics-Diving-Women's 3m springboard preliminary round results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving women's 3m springboard preliminary round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Jennifer Abel (Canada)        373.00 Q points  
2.  He Zi (China)                 367.05 Q         
3.  Shi Tingmao (China)           357.55 Q         
4.  Tania Cagnotto (Italy)        347.30 Q         
5.  Esther Qin (Australia)        347.25 Q         
6.  Abby Johnston (U.S.)          333.60 Q         
7.  Pamela Ware (Canada)          329.10 Q         
8.  Kassidy Cook (U.S.)           327.75 Q         
9.  Maddison Keeney (Australia)   323.35 Q         
10. Olena Fedorova (Ukraine)      318.10 Q         
11. Uschi Freitag (Netherlands)   317.10 Q         
12. Anastasiya Nedobiga (Ukraine) 309.50 Q         
13. Tina Punzel (Germany)         307.95 Q         
14. Grace Reid (Britain)          304.95 Q         
15. Kristina Ilinykh (Russia)     304.05 Q         
16. Nora Subschinski (Germany)    302.05 Q         
17. Yan Yee Ng (Malaysia)         299.05 Q         
18. Dolores Hernandez (Mexico)    295.20 Q         
19. Maria Marconi (Italy)         292.95           
20. Rebecca Gallantree (Britain)  286.65           
21. Cheong Jun Hoong (Malaysia)   282.25           
22. Melanie Hernandez (Mexico)    279.45           
23. Diana Pineda (Colombia)       276.90           
24. Elizabeth Cui (New Zealand)   273.30           
25. Marcella Maric (Croatia)      271.40           
26. Nadezda Bazhina (Russia)      252.00           
27. Juliana Veloso (Brazil)       240.90           
28. Maha Eissa (Egypt)            238.55           
29. Julia Vincent (South Africa)  220.30

