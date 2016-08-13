版本:
Olympics-Diving-Women's 3m springboard semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving women's 3m springboard semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Shi Tingmao (China)           385.00 Q points  
2.  He Zi (China)                 364.05 Q         
3.  Jennifer Abel (Canada)        343.45 Q         
4.  Maddison Keeney (Australia)   326.35 Q         
5.  Abby Johnston (U.S.)          324.75 Q         
5.  Yan Yee Ng (Malaysia)         324.75 Q         
7.  Tania Cagnotto (Italy)        324.40 Q         
8.  Olena Fedorova (Ukraine)      321.00 Q         
9.  Pamela Ware (Canada)          318.25 Q         
10. Esther Qin (Australia)        315.65 Q         
11. Grace Reid (Britain)          314.25 Q         
12. Nora Subschinski (Germany)    308.25 Q         
13. Kassidy Cook (U.S.)           304.35           
14. Uschi Freitag (Netherlands)   298.95           
15. Kristina Ilinykh (Russia)     295.20           
16. Dolores Hernandez (Mexico)    293.05           
17. Tina Punzel (Germany)         291.60           
18. Anastasiya Nedobiga (Ukraine) 290.15

