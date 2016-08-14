版本:
Olympics-Diving-Women's 3m springboard final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic diving women's 3m springboard final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Shi Tingmao (China)         406.05 points  
2.  He Zi (China)               387.90         
3.  Tania Cagnotto (Italy)      372.80         
4.  Jennifer Abel (Canada)      367.25         
5.  Maddison Keeney (Australia) 349.65         
6.  Esther Qin (Australia)      344.10         
7.  Pamela Ware (Canada)        323.15         
8.  Grace Reid (Britain)        318.60         
9.  Nora Subschinski (Germany)  317.10         
10. Yan Yee Ng (Malaysia)       306.60         
11. Olena Fedorova (Ukraine)    304.80         
12. Abby Johnston (U.S.)        302.85

