REFILE-UPDATE 1-Olympics-IOC strips Ukrainian athlete of 2012 javelin silver

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
(Removes HOLD from headline, no change to story)
* Four athletes disqualified by IOC
* All tested positive for steroids
* Total of 98 positives in London, Beijing re-tests
By Karolos Grohmann
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 Ukraine's Oleksandr Pyatnytsya was stripped of his London 2012 Olympics javelin silver medal on Tuesday after he tested positive for banned substances in re-tests conducted by the International Olympic Committee.
The IOC said the athlete had tested positive for banned steroid turinabol and been disqualified.
He was one of four athletes named by the IOC as having tested positive for steroids in their re-tests from the Beijing 2008 Games and the London Olympics which in total yielded 98 positive results.
"Oleksandr Pyatnytsya, 31, of Ukraine, competing in athletics, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 and ordered to return the silver medal from the javelin throw event," it said in a statement.
"Reanalysis of Pyatnytsya's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol)."
The IOC stores samples for a decade to test with newer methods or for new substances and conducted targeted re-tests ahead of the Rio Olympics.
The IOC also disqualified Turkish weightlifter Nurcan Taylan from the women's 48kg weightlifting event at the Beijing Games, where she did not finish. She won the gold medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004.
Armenian weightlifter Hripsime Khurshudyan, who won a bronze in London, was disqualified from the Beijing Games, where she was 11th, after testing positive for steroids as did Belarussian hammer thrower Pavel Kryvitski, who finished 28th in London. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Neil Robinson)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.