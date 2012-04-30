Olympics-BOA to campaign for a change in anti-doping laws

| LONDON, April 30
recognised on Monday it had lost its battle to keep former drug
cheats out of the London Games but vowed to keep fighting for
stricter sanctions in future.
BOA chairman Colin Moynihan declared his association deeply
disappointed by a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling
that the maximum punishment for a first offence could only be a
two-year ban.
That decision opened the door to Olympic selection for
British sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist David Millar, both
hitherto subject to an effective lifetime Olympic ban under the
terms of a BOA bye-law.
Describing the decision as one that will ultimately be seen
as "a hollow victory for WADA", Moynihan said the BOA would now
campaign vigorously to rewrite the statutes of the World
Anti-Doping Agency.
"Today we must now move the discussion forward and we will
engage and lead in a global campaign to seek fundamental and
far-reaching reform to WADA," he told reporters at the BOA
headquarters.
"We have already submitted a set of recommendations to WADA
as part of the ongoing World Anti-Doping Code review process,"
added Moynihan.
"We will be actively involved in that process and will be
vocal in it, principally calling for tougher and more realistic
sanctions for serious first time doping offences; A minimum of
four years including one Games."
Moynihan said the BOA would seek more 'proactive' and
reliable testing methods and call for the autonomy of national
Olympic committees to be respected in determining their
selection policies.
DIFFICULT DAYS
Former world indoor 60 metres champion Chambers has served a
two-year ban after testing positive for the designer steroid
THG. Millar was also banned for two years after admitting taking
the blood booster EPO.
Moynihan spoke of "difficult days" and quoted Britain's five
times Olympic rowing gold medallist Steve Redgrave as saying a
maximum two-year-ban was "tantamount to almost saying it's
acceptable".
However he added that Chambers and Millar, if they met the
eligibility criteria and were selected for London 2012 as looks
likely, would be treated no differently to any other British
squad member.
"There will be no two-tier team," he said.
"I will give absolutely maximum support to every athlete
that is selected for Team GB."
Moynihan said he could not stop the crowd booing the
controversial athletes at the Games and was aware of strong
opinions among the athlete community.
"We will work with the athletes, their coaches and governing
bodies, to make sure all the athletes work as one team and back
each other to maximise the performance not just of individuals
but the overall team," he said.
The CAS ruled that WADA and the BOA should be liable for
their own costs, a decision Moynihan said would mean less of an
outlay than the 100,000 pounds ($162,400) budgeted for by a body
that needs every penny it can get.
$1 = 0.6158 British pounds)
