Olympics-CAS to issue decision on British life ban on Monday

April 27 The British Olympic Association (BOA) will learn on Monday whether its lifetime Olympic ban on drug offenders has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A statement from the independent Lausanne-based court on Friday said it would issue its decision at 1400GMT on Monday.

The BOA asked CAS to mediate after the World Anti-Dooping Agency (WADA) ruled that the life ban did not comply with its global doping policy code which provides for a maximum two-year ban for a first offence.

If CAS overturns the BOA ban, former world indoor 60 metres champion Dwain Chambers and cyclist David Millar will be able to compete in this year's London Games.

Both athletes have served drugs bans which make them ineligible for any future Olympics under the current BOA rules.

