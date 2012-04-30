WRAPUP 1-Olympics-CAS overturns British life ban for drug offenders

* Britain's lifetime ban overturned
* "Hollow victory for WADA", says BOA
* Chambers and Millar cleared for London
LONDON, April 30 Sprinter Dwain Chambers and
cyclist David Millar were cleared to compete in this year's
London Olympics after the British Olympic Association's (BOA)
lifetime Games ban on drug cheats was declared invalid by
sport's highest court on Monday.
BOA chairman Colin Moynihan said the ruling was a "hollow
victory" for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) but his
organisation came under fire from both WADA and Chambers' agent
who accused the BOA of "colonial arrogance".
The BOA had asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
in Lausanne, Switzerland to mediate after WADA ruled the life
ban did not comply with its global doping code which provides
for a maximum two-year suspension for a first offence.
"The CAS Panel has ruled that the BOA bye-law related to the
selection of British athletes for the Olympic Games was not in
compliance with the World Anti-doping Code," CAS said in a
statement on its website (www.tas-cas.org).
"Such decision confirms the jurisprudence established last
year in the case between the U.S. Olympic Committee and the
International Olympic Committee (IOC)."
Last year, American 400 metres runner LaShawn Merritt
successfully challenged the IOC over his lifetime ban when CAS
effectively decided it represented a double punishment.
The BOA's Moynihan vowed to keep fighting for stricter
sanctions in future.
"We have already submitted a set of recommendations to WADA
as part of the ongoing World Anti-Doping Code review process,"
he told a news conference.
"We will be actively involved in that process and will be
vocal in it, principally calling for tougher and more realistic
sanctions for serious first time doping offences; A minimum of
four years including one Games."
HARSH WORDS
WADA had harsh words for the BOA.
The organisation's director general Dave Howman said the BOA
should have fallen in line after CAS overturned the IOC's life
ban rule, and not "wasted money and time" going to CAS at
considerable expense for both parties.
"We are talking about, I assume, hundreds of thousands of
pounds at a time when the world economy is such. We couldn't
really afford that sort of money. We had to because we had to
defend the position of the board," Howman told Reuters.
"The code is there because the world wanted everybody to
have the same set of rules. Now the BOA is aware that their rule
is an extra sanction and not in line, they have got the
opportunity of changing their rules and working together."
President John Fahey said WADA regretted the "many
hysterical and inaccurate public statements from the BOA in the
course of challenging the WADA decision".
Britain's former world indoor 60 metres champion Chambers
was banned for two years after testing positive for the designer
steroid THG. Compatriot Millar was also banned for two years
after admitting taking the blood booster EPO.
Chambers, 34, made a comeback to athletics following his
doping ban in 2003, and won 60 metres gold at the European and
world indoor championships in 2009 and 2010 respectively.
He is, however, still a pariah at many top meetings across
Europe.
COLONIAL ARROGANCE
Chambers' agent, Siza Agha, said the BOA's actions were a
"crude and defiant display" fuelled by "misguided statements".
"In my view as hosts for the 2012 Olympics, this delicate
and emotive issue required international diplomacy, foresight
and responsibility," Agha, who is also a barrister, said in a
statement.
"What we have received has been a crude and defiant display
fuelled by misguided statements such as 'We have standards and
the rest of the world doesn't'.
"It has in my view been an exposure of colonial arrogance
that even the most extreme and blinkered should have realised
could only serve to marginalise British opinion on the
international stage."
The prospect of Chambers, who must still qualify for a place
in the team, competing in a British vest at the Olympic stadium
has divided opinion.
Track rivals such as American Justin Gatlin, himself a
former doper now competing again after serving a ban, and
Jamaica's world record holder Asafa Powell, said they would
welcome lining up against him in Stratford.
Last month London Games chairman Sebastian Coe said Chambers
should not be allowed to compete.
The London Olympics start on July 27.
