Olympics-BOA confident Britain will have a clean team in London

LONDON, April 30 Britain can expect to be
represented by a 'clean team' at the London Olympics despite a
ruling on Monday that allows previous doping offenders back into
the ranks, according to British Olympic chief Colin Moynihan.
"I am as confident as I can be that we will have 550
athletes who have fully understood the consequences of taking
performance-enhancing drugs and that have not done so," the
British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman told reporters.
"I absolutely hope that all the work that has been done with
them... will ensure that we have a clean team which we have been
successful in doing on many occasions in the past."
Moynihan was speaking after a Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) decision overturned the BOA's lifetime Olympic bans and
opened the door for British sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist
David Millar to compete despite previous doping convictions.
The BOA chairman hoped the Games would be free of positive
tests but recognised that might not be a true reflection of the
reality.
"On the whole, it's only the dopey dopers that are caught
during the Games," Moynihan asserted.
"You have to be really staggeringly stupid to take
performance enhancing drugs, go to a Games and know that you are
likely to be tested and think that somehow you are not going to
be caught.
"Most of the real challenges when it comes to doping in
sport come long before the Games, during winter training periods
outside the arenas where there are testing processes known to be
available."
Researchers have warned that up to 100 new drugs could be
available in the run-up to London with some possibly
undetectable by current tests.
One in two competitors, including all medallists, will be
tested at the Games which start on July 27 with an estimated 400
daily tests - more than at any previous Olympics.
