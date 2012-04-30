Olympics-Reaction to British life ban for drug cheats being overturned

LONDON, April 30 Selected reactions to the British Olympic Association's (BOA) lifetime Games ban on drug offenders being overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday:

BOA chairman Colin Moynihan

"No doubt for athletes, for coaches and administrators and others in international sport who want to see greater progress in the fight against doping, this will be seen as a hollow victory for WADA."

- -

World Anti-Doping Agency president John Fahey

"WADA regrets the many hysterical and inaccurate public statements from the BOA in the course of challenging the WADA decision.

"WADA has spent the last decade harmonising the fight against doping in sport across the world by creating one set of rules in consultation and in accordance with the wishes of all its stakeholders, both sport and government."

- -

International Olympic Committee

"The IOC respects the Court of Arbitration for Sport and its decision regarding the BOA's lifetime ban on athletes who committed a doping offence," it said.

"CAS also ruled against our rule (the Osaka rule) which prevented doped athletes competing in the following edition of the Games. Whilst the BOA rule is different we both want a system that allows us to determine the eligibility of the athletes and imposes tough sanctions on doped athletes.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency is currently reviewing its code and we are working to strengthen sanctions against those athletes who cheat."

- -

Britain's Sports and Olympics minister Hugh Robertson

"I supported the BOA's position, as our national Olympic committee, in having the autonomy to set its own eligibility criteria for Team GB athletes.

"I accept this ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport but it is very disappointing. Moving forward, I fully endorse UK Anti-Doping's first submission to WADA as part of its review of the World Anti-Doping Code. I want the code to be further strengthened and I would particularly like to see tougher sanctions for proven drug cheats."

- -

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) spokesman Nick Davies

"The IAAF continues to be bound to WADA's code and already recommends more than the minimum two years for doping offences it considers worthy of enhanced sanctions - so we continue to be hardline, even within the constricts of the WADA code.

"IAAF rules have permitted Dwain (Chambers) to compete internationally for many years now. As for meeting directors, well they have always been free to invite whoever they want, including past offenders, so long as they are eligible."

- -

Britain's former 110m hurdles world champion Colin Jackson

"Dwain is in the top tier of sprinters in our country," Jackson told the BBC.

"There is no doubt that he will be at the Olympics. Fans are used to him being in the team so already he has been accepted and it has no relevance to the other athletes."

- -

Former 100m world record holder Asafa Powell of Jamaica

"It's not like Dwain (Chambers) is the only person who is going to come back from a drug offence to run at the Olympics, many athletes (are in the similar position).

"So I don't see the big deal because pretty much the Olympic Games will be in London and Dwain is the best chance that the UK has of competing in the 100 metres, which is going to be the highlight of Olympic Games."

- -

Olympic 4x100m relay gold medallist Michael Frater of Jamaica

"I definitely don't have a problem with Dwain coming back and competing at the Olympics. Dwain realised that he had made a mistake in taking a banned substance.

"He was one of the few people who came out and said publicly that he had done drugs and he had made a mistake and he has now been clean for a while." (Collated by Justin Palmer, Mark Meadows and Gene Cherry)