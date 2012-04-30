Olympics-Reaction to British life ban for drug cheats being overturned

LONDON, April 30 Selected reactions to the
British Olympic Association's (BOA) lifetime Games ban on drug
offenders being overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport
on Monday:
BOA chairman Colin Moynihan
"No doubt for athletes, for coaches and administrators and
others in international sport who want to see greater progress
in the fight against doping, this will be seen as a hollow
victory for WADA."
- -
World Anti-Doping Agency president John Fahey
"WADA regrets the many hysterical and inaccurate public
statements from the BOA in the course of challenging the WADA
decision.
"WADA has spent the last decade harmonising the fight
against doping in sport across the world by creating one set of
rules in consultation and in accordance with the wishes of all
its stakeholders, both sport and government."
- -
International Olympic Committee
"The IOC respects the Court of Arbitration for Sport and its
decision regarding the BOA's lifetime ban on athletes who
committed a doping offence," it said.
"CAS also ruled against our rule (the Osaka rule) which
prevented doped athletes competing in the following edition of
the Games. Whilst the BOA rule is different we both want a
system that allows us to determine the eligibility of the
athletes and imposes tough sanctions on doped athletes.
"The World Anti-Doping Agency is currently reviewing its
code and we are working to strengthen sanctions against those
athletes who cheat."
- -
Britain's Sports and Olympics minister Hugh Robertson
"I supported the BOA's position, as our national Olympic
committee, in having the autonomy to set its own eligibility
criteria for Team GB athletes.
"I accept this ruling from the Court of Arbitration for
Sport but it is very disappointing. Moving forward, I fully
endorse UK Anti-Doping's first submission to WADA as part of its
review of the World Anti-Doping Code. I want the code to be
further strengthened and I would particularly like to see
tougher sanctions for proven drug cheats."
- -
International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)
spokesman Nick Davies
"The IAAF continues to be bound to WADA's code and already
recommends more than the minimum two years for doping offences
it considers worthy of enhanced sanctions - so we continue to be
hardline, even within the constricts of the WADA code.
"IAAF rules have permitted Dwain (Chambers) to compete
internationally for many years now. As for meeting directors,
well they have always been free to invite whoever they want,
including past offenders, so long as they are eligible."
- -
Britain's former 110m hurdles world champion Colin Jackson
"Dwain is in the top tier of sprinters in our country,"
Jackson told the BBC.
"There is no doubt that he will be at the Olympics. Fans are
used to him being in the team so already he has been accepted
and it has no relevance to the other athletes."
- -
Former 100m world record holder Asafa Powell of Jamaica
"It's not like Dwain (Chambers) is the only person who is
going to come back from a drug offence to run at the Olympics,
many athletes (are in the similar position).
"So I don't see the big deal because pretty much the Olympic
Games will be in London and Dwain is the best chance that the UK
has of competing in the 100 metres, which is going to be the
highlight of Olympic Games."
- -
Olympic 4x100m relay gold medallist Michael Frater of
Jamaica
"I definitely don't have a problem with Dwain coming back
and competing at the Olympics. Dwain realised that he had made a
mistake in taking a banned substance.
"He was one of the few people who came out and said publicly
that he had done drugs and he had made a mistake and he has now
been clean for a while."
(Collated by Justin Palmer, Mark Meadows and Gene Cherry)