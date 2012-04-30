Olympics-CAS rule against BOA life bans no surprise - WADA chief

| LONDON, April 30
LONDON, April 30 Britain should have complied
with the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) global doping code
and not wasted time and money by appealing in vain to the Court
of Arbitration for Sport, WADA director general David Howman
said.
The British Olympic Association's (BOA) lifetime Games ban
on drug cheats was overturned by the Lausanne-based court on
Monday.
The BOA asked CAS to mediate after WADA ruled the sanction
did not comply with its code which provides for a maximum
two-year ban for a first offence.
CAS had ruled in October that an International Olympic
Committee (IOC) rule similar to the BOA's, excluding athletes
banned for six months or more from the next Olympics, amounted
to a second sanction. The IOC accepted the CAS ruling and
nullified its law.
Howman said the BOA should have then also fallen in line
without going to CAS.
"They decided not to do anything about it and leave it to
our board and our board made that decision (that the BOA's
doping policy was non-compliant)," Howman told Reuters by
telephone from Sydney.
"Then they had the right to appeal and they exercised it.
Right throughout that time there was an opportunity to say,
'let's not waste a lot of money, time and energy on doing this,
let's get on and be sensible and realistic and change the rule,
and they chose not to.
"They have got to answer to their stakeholders on that. We
are talking about, I assume, hundreds of thousands of pounds at
a time when the world economy is such. We couldn't really afford
that sort of money. We had to because we had to defend the
position of the board."
BOA chairman Colin Moynihan declared his association deeply
disappointed by the CAS ruling and vowed to keep fighting for
stricter sanctions in future.
Howman said CAS's ruling was "no surprise to anybody" and
urged the BOA to "move on".
"At the end of the day, let's get back to the principles,"
Howman added.
"The code is there because the world wanted everybody to
have the same set of rules. Now the BOA is aware that their rule
is an extra sanction and not in line, they have got the
opportunity of changing their rules and working together."
Howman said it was "unfair" of Moynihan to call it a "hollow
victory" for WADA.
"The court found, on my reading of it, very little to give
the BOA in terms of the appeal. From our perspective, process
was followed... they had the right to appeal, now they have lost
it."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)