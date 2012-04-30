Olympics-BOA showed 'colonial arrogance', says Chambers' agent

| LONDON, April 30
LONDON, April 30 Dwain Chambers' agent blasted
the British Olympic Association (BOA) for their "colonial
arrogance" after the sprinter's lifetime Olympic ban was ruled
illegal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.
Chambers, along with cyclist David Millar and other British
athletes who have served doping bans, were cleared to compete at
this year's London Olympics after the BOA's lifetime Games ban
on drug cheats was overturned by CAS.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) wanted the BOA to fall
in line with its doping code which provides for a maximum
two-year ban for a first offence.
"In my view as hosts for the 2012 Olympics, this delicate
and emotive issue required international diplomacy, foresight
and responsibility," Siza Agha, who is also a barrister, said in
a statement.
"What we have received has been a crude and defiant display
fuelled by misguided statements such as 'We have standards and
the rest of the world doesn't'.
"It has in my view been an exposure of colonial arrogance
that even the most extreme and blinkered should have realised
could only serve to marginalise British opinion on the
international stage.
"In complete contrast, WADA have in my view been the model
of professionalism and dignity in the face of the most extreme
provocation. Lessons should be learned by their example."
Chambers, 34, was given his lifetime Olympic ban, and a
two-year ban from athletics, in 2003 after he was found to have
used the anabolic steroid tetrahydrogestrinone, or THG.
He made a comeback to the sport and, despite being
ostracised from Europe's leading athletics meetings, won 60
metres gold at the European and world indoor championships in
2009 and 2010 respectively.
London Games chairman Sebastian Coe had said Chambers should
not be allowed to compete in the Olympics, but track rivals
Asafa Powell of Jamaica and American Justin Gatlin, who himself
served a four-year ban for doping, said on Monday they had no
problem lining up against him.
Agha said Chambers needed time to reflect on CAS's ruling on
Monday.
"Having not been party to the CAS case, Dwain and I will now
need to take time to privately digest and consider the reasoning
behind the decision. At this stage there will be no further
comment on this or any related topic."
