奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 03:11 BJT

Olympics-Unnamed Greek athlete tests positive for drugs - team

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 A member of the Greek team has been expelled from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after testing positive for drugs, the country's Olympic Committee said on Friday.

The unnamed athlete's A sample tested positive for banned substances in a pre-Games test conducted in July in Athens and the athlete has left the Olympic village. The Games officially start later on Friday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)

