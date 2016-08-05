Olympics-Unnamed Greek athlete tests positive for drugs - team

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 A member of the Greek team has been expelled from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after testing positive for drugs, the country's Olympic Committee said on Friday.

The unnamed athlete's A sample tested positive for banned substances in a pre-Games test conducted in July in Athens and the athlete has left the Olympic village. The Games officially start later on Friday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)